Janet E. (Milsom) Bastone, 85, of Enfield, beloved wife for 51 years of the late Raymond A. Bastone, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Evergreen Health Care in Stafford.
Janet was born on Feb. 22, 1935, in Buffalo, New York and was the daughter of the late Wesley and Nancy Milsom. She grew up in Buffalo but moved to Connecticut with her husband Ray in 1956. On Feb. 19, 1955, she married the love of her life Raymond A. Bastone and they enjoyed 51 years of marriage before Ray's passing in 2006. She was a longtime member of the Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer in Enfield. Jan was a loving, faithful and always kind woman. She loved to garden, write letters and always was reading a Danielle Steele book. Jan worked for Hallmark Cards of Enfield and had retired years ago.
Besides her husband Ray, she was predeceased by her brothers, George and Edward Milsom. She is survived by her sister, Gail Oatmeyer of West Seneca, New York. She is survived by two sons, Peter W. Bastone of Enfield, Paul T. Bastone and his partner, Robin Ricci and her daughters Lauren Donahue and Taylor Ricci of South Windsor; her daughter, Julie A. Higgins and her husband, Patrick C. of Somers. Her only granddaughter, Caleigh Ann Higgins of Somers, was the apple of her eye and kept her going in her final years.
Jan had too many wonderful friends to name, but the family is eternally grateful to all of them for their unwavering friendship. Her family would like to thank the staff and aides at Evergreen Health Care for their kind and compassionate care of Jan, especially Janet, Jean, and Z.
Services will be private for the family. Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels has care of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, CT Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd S 4B, Southington, CT 06489.
