Janet E. (Milsom) Bastone
1935 - 2020
Janet E. (Milsom) Bastone, 85, of Enfield, beloved wife for 51 years of the late Raymond A. Bastone, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Evergreen Health Care in Stafford.

Janet was born on Feb. 22, 1935, in Buffalo, New York and was the daughter of the late Wesley and Nancy Milsom. She grew up in Buffalo but moved to Connecticut with her husband Ray in 1956. On Feb. 19, 1955, she married the love of her life Raymond A. Bastone and they enjoyed 51 years of marriage before Ray's passing in 2006. She was a longtime member of the Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer in Enfield. Jan was a loving, faithful and always kind woman. She loved to garden, write letters and always was reading a Danielle Steele book. Jan worked for Hallmark Cards of Enfield and had retired years ago.

Besides her husband Ray, she was predeceased by her brothers, George and Edward Milsom. She is survived by her sister, Gail Oatmeyer of West Seneca, New York. She is survived by two sons, Peter W. Bastone of Enfield, Paul T. Bastone and his partner, Robin Ricci and her daughters Lauren Donahue and Taylor Ricci of South Windsor; her daughter, Julie A. Higgins and her husband, Patrick C. of Somers. Her only granddaughter, Caleigh Ann Higgins of Somers, was the apple of her eye and kept her going in her final years.

Jan had too many wonderful friends to name, but the family is eternally grateful to all of them for their unwavering friendship. Her family would like to thank the staff and aides at Evergreen Health Care for their kind and compassionate care of Jan, especially Janet, Jean, and Z.

Services will be private for the family. Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels has care of arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, CT Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd S 4B, Southington, CT 06489.

For online condolences, please visit

www.leetestevens.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 21 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 749-2244
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

3 entries
November 20, 2020
Ohh I’m so sorry your mom was the BEST!!! She will always be in my memories❤
Nancy Brocuglio
Friend
November 20, 2020
The angles came for one of their own , I can see her up in glory with the Lord and Mr B ,, Both The Greatest fun loving neighbors I ever had ,, R.I.P Mrs. B ❤
Donny Thomas
Friend
November 20, 2020
Jan with a new do!
I will forever miss our weekend visits of hair appointments, dinners at Sadler's and shopping. One of the sweetest ladies I have ever met. No wonder they called Jan Sweetie! I hope you are dancing in the clouds with your husband! It is what you truly deserve! Rest in Peace...OXO Love always, Robin
Robin Ricci
Family
