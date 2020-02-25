Janet (Fisher) Koenig

Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon, CT
06066
(860)-875-3536
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
11:00 AM
Beth Olam Cemetery
Edith Road
South Windsor, CT
Shiva
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
her daughter's home
180 Hamilton Drive
Vernon, CT
Shiva
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
her daughter's home
180 Hamilton Drive
Vernon, CT
Obituary
Janet (Fisher) Koenig, 79, of Ellington, beloved wife of over 60 years to Herbert A. Koenig, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Rockville General Hospital.

Born in New York, New York, the daughter of the late Frederick and Dorothy (Aronson) Fisher, she grew up and lived in the Bronx, New York, before moving to Connecticut. Janet was a graduate of Central Connecticut State University, Class of 1985. She was a member of Congregation Beth Sholom B'nai Israel in Manchester. They also spent a great part of their retirement years in Florida where she was a volunteer for 12 years at Give Kids the World Village. Janet enjoyed reading, playing cards, and mahjong.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Jeffrey Koenig and his wife, Barbara, David Koenig and his wife, Mariela, Michael Koenig and his companion, Daniela, and Dana Dionne and her husband, Dan; 12 grandchildren, Sarah, Allison, Matthew, Samuel, Anna, Jonathan, Itai, Nadav, Adam, Lauren, Alexander, and Caroline; her brother, Edward Fisher; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 11 a.m. at Beth Olam Cemetery, Edith Road, South Windsor.

Shiva will be observed on Wednesday and Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at her daughter's home, 180 Hamilton Drive, Vernon.

Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Give Kids the World Village, 210 South Bass Road, Kissimmee, FL 34746 or to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, 1275 York Ave., New York, NY 10065.

Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements.

Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 25 to Feb. 29, 2020
Funeral Home Details