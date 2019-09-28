Janet M. Banks, 82, of Suffield, beloved wife of the late Edward M. Banks, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Born Feb. 27, 1937, in Belleville, Illinois, daughter of the late T.A. and Mildred (Krauss) McKee, she grew up in Ohio and moved to Suffield in 1964. Trained in music education and social work, she worked for Windsor schools then as an agent with several Suffield area real estate agencies. She was an active volunteer in her church and town including the League of Women Voters, Heritage Committee, as a Girl Scout leader, founding board member of the Friends of the Farm at Hilltop, and 36 years as director of First Church's Handbell Choirs.
Janet is survived by her daughters, Anne R. Banks of Suffield and Deborah C. Banks and granddaughter, Sarah McIntosh, of South Hadley, Massachusetts; a sister, Kathleen Sayler (husband James) of Reno, Nevada; brother-in-law, David Banks of Middletown; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, at 11 a.m. at First Church of Christ, Suffield, 81 High St., Suffield.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Church of Christ, Suffield (address above) or to Friends of the Farm at Hilltop, P.O. Box 372, Suffield, CT 06078-0372.
Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home has care of arrangements.
To leave online condolences, please visit
www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, 2019