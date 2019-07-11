Janet Margaret (Reichle) Grzybowski, 65, of South Windsor, beloved wife of David Grzybowski for 43 years, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital after a courageous six-year journey with ovarian cancer.
She was born Sept. 20, 1953, in Manchester, the daughter of Earl and Barbara (Struthers) Reichle of South Windsor. Janet worked for many years as a computer programmer for insurance companies in Hartford. She was a member of the Peace by Piece Quilters in Manchester and had a great love for sewing and quilting. She was a Girl Scout troop leader for over a decade. Janet was an avid reader, crossword puzzle enthusiast, gardener, and loved spending time at the beach and with her family.
In addition to her husband and parents, Janet is survived by two children: a daughter, Laura Grzybowski of Quincy, Massachusetts; and a son, Kevin Grzybowski of Broad Brook; four brothers, Karl Reichle and his wife, Jayne, of South Windsor, Eric Reichle of East Windsor, Gary Reichle and his wife, Priscilla, of Aurora, Colorado, and Glenn Reichle and his wife, Randi, of Broad Brook; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Dr. B. and nurse Kim H. as well as all the caring and compassionate staff at the Cancer Center at St. Francis Hospital.
Relatives and friends may join the family for visiting hours Saturday, July 13, from 10 a.m. to noon at Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor. A funeral service will follow at noon at the funeral home. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Janet's memory may be made to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition.
Published in Journal Inquirer from July 11 to July 15, 2019