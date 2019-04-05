Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet (Konther) Monteith. View Sign

Janet (Konther) Monteith, 88, of Enfield, wife of the late Robert J. Monteith, entered into eternal rest Monday, April 1, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital.



Janet was born April 16, 1930, in Douglaston, Long Island, New York, the daughter of the late Walter and Augusta (Wiedmann) Konther. Janet was a graduate of Syracuse University where she received her Bachelor of Science degree in fine arts. She was employed as a graphic artist in Visual Merchandising Department of Casual Corner. Prior to Casual Corner she was employed for 10 years with Levitz in the Advertising Department, and with the former Forbes & Wallace Advertising Department for many years. Janet was a member of the Tobacco Valley Art Association and member of the Lutheran Church of our Redeemer in Enfield.



She is survived by her son, Mark A. Monteith and his wife, Sandra, of Clinton; a sister, Carole K. Williams and her husband, Robert, of Hadley, New York; her step-grandchildren, Jennifer Chomka and her husband, Eric, of Old Lyme, Donna Letourneau and Harry Letourneau, both of Clinton; nine step-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family Sunday, April 7, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.



A funeral service for Janet will be celebrated Monday, April 8, at 10 a.m. at the Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, 20 North St., Enfield. Burial will follow in Hazardville Cemetery.



Memorial contributions in memory of Janet may be made to the .



