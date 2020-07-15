1/1
Janet (Zukowski) Ragno
Janet (Zukowski) Ragno, 87, of Enfield, died July 13, 2020. Janet was the beloved wife of the late James Ragno.

Born on March 24, 1933, in Suffield, she was the daughter of the late Stanislaw and Michalina (Jakowski) Zukowski. Janet was a graduate of Suffield High School. Prior to retiring in 1989 she was employed by HI-G Inc., Tridex Corp, and Magnetec.

Janet is survived by two sons, Dr. James R. Ragno Jr. and his wife, Toni, and William Ragno; five grandchildren, Jennifer Ragno Oliver and her husband, John, Dr. Janelle Ragno-Luchkow and her husband, Andrew, Danielle Ragno Aldrich and her husband, Robert, Laura Ragno Foss and her husband, David, and David Ragno and his wife, Marrietta; 10 beloved great-grandchildren, Ethan and Erica Oliver, Lydia and Daniel Luchkow, Ryan and Hailey Aldrich, Benjamin and Anabelle Foss, and Emma and Anthony Ragno; a sister, Monica Suleski; and several nieces and nephews. Janet was predeceased by two brothers, Edward J. and Stanley Zukowski, and two sisters, Felecia Kosiorek and Lillian Dombek.

Relatives and friends may gather with family on Friday, July 17, 2020, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Browne Memorial Funeral Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, Enfield. Due to the health crisis and state guidelines pertaining to social distancing, we are limited to 25 people at a time in the funeral home and face masks are required.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Adalbert's Church, Enfield. (Please go directly to the church). Masks and social distancing are required there also. Burial will follow in the St Adalbert Cemetery.

Memorial donations in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Browne Memorial Funeral Chapels has been entrusted with arrangements.

www.brownememorialchapels.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from Jul. 15 to Jul. 19, 2020.
