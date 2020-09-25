Janet S. Adams, 97, of Manchester, beloved wife of the late James F. Adams, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Manchester Memorial Hospital.Born in Hartford on April 5, 1923, she was the daughter of the late John W. and Ethel E. Hubbard. She attended public school in Hartford, Windsor, and Manchester, and graduated from South Manchester High School in 1942. Janet enjoyed her extensive family, being a housewife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great-grandmother, and aunt. She was very proud of her many years as a dedicated member of the Manchester 8th District Ladies Auxiliary. She loved the beaches of Southern Maine and relished the time spent there with family and her Maine friends. Her favorite pastimes included antiquing, going to tag sales, flea markets, volunteering at the Second Congregational Church of Manchester annual fair, and most recently, she looked forward to attending her doll club meetings in Wethersfield with special friends. She was very blessed to have a sizable circle of very dear friends with whom she enjoyed socializing and spending quality time. Prior to her retirement in the early '90s, Janet worked in the Roosevelt Mills in Rockville, as an operator for S.N.E.T., as a volunteer for Head Start, and for many years she was a beloved cashier in the IIling Middle School cafeteria.Janet is predeceased by her eldest daughter, Linda C. Sadd, in 1995; her grandson, Robert Tinney, earlier this year; and brothers, Irving T. "Bud" Hubbard, Warren E. Hubbard, and George R. Hubbard. She was also predeceased by her nephew, John W. Hubbard. She is survived by her daughter, Janet M. Metheny of Manchester; and her son, James S. and his wife, Laurie, of Gorham, New York; beloved grandchildren, Cindy (Nate) Kozil, John (Kris) Tinney, Joel Tinney, Jody (Tony) Odorisio, Steven Metheny, Matthew Metheny, Carre Beth (Nate) Wood, and Nicholas (Amy) Adams. She is also survived by numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; and many beloved nephews and nieces, including her goddaughter, Carol St. Germain.The family would like to thank the caring and dedicated health care professionals at Manchester Memorial Hospital and Crestfield Rehab Center for the care they provided during her time spent at those facilities. The family would also like to thank the paramedics, EMTs, and firefighters with the Town of Manchester Fire-Rescue-EMS Department and ASM for all the times they responded to Case Drive to assist Janet.In lieu of flowers, donations in Janet's memory may be made to The Macular Degeneration Foundation atMD Foundation, P.O. Box 531313, Henderson, NV 89053 or Manchester Fire Department 8th District Ladies Auxiliary, 138 Main St., Manchester, CT 06042.A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, at East Cemetery, Manchester. This service will be live-streamed. To view the service and leave a message of condolence, please visit