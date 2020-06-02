Janet (Easter) Usher, widow of the late Arthur N. Usher Sr. (a.k.a. Usher), passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Johnson Memorial Hospital surrounded by her children.The daughter of the late Charles and Bessie (White) Howard, she was born Nov. 14, 1930, and lived most of her life in Somersville and Somers. She worked at the Somersville Manufacturing Co. and Rockville General Hospital for several years as a ward clerk before retirement. Besides extensive travel during early retirement to numerous states and islands, she enjoyed playing bingo regularly, going on bus trips, to the casino, events at the senior center, and was an avid Yankees and UConn women's basketball fan.Janet is survived by her son, Arthur N. Usher Jr. "Timmy" and his wife, Patricia, of Enfield; a daughter, Gloria Wood of Bolton; granddaughter, Nichole Fuller and her husband, Doug; grandson, Steve Usher and his wife, Tammy; great-grandchildren, Emilee Waterhouse, Craig Wood, Dale and Samantha Fuller, Aubree Usher and Derek Wood Jr.; brothers-in-law, Carl Usher, Dennis Usher (Joanne), Kenneth Usher; sisters-in-law, Jeninne Petkis, Geraldine Dawicki, and Carol Bigda; several nieces and nephews, including her frequent travel partners, Barbara and Kenneth Lange; and her dear friend, Mary Ann Sousa.Besides her husband and parents, Janet was predeceased by her brother, Eugene Easter; sisters, Eileen Cormier, Delia Howard, Anna Thompson, and Ada Weller; son-in-law, Craig Wood "Woody"; grandson, Derek Wood; and her loving canine companions, Lucky and Clementine.Her family will receive friends on Thursday, June 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Somers Funeral Home, 354 Main St., Somers. Burial will be private.In lieu of flowers, donations in Janet's memory can be made to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington CT 06111.For online condolences, please visit