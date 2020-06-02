Janet (Easter) Usher
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet (Easter) Usher, widow of the late Arthur N. Usher Sr. (a.k.a. Usher), passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Johnson Memorial Hospital surrounded by her children.

The daughter of the late Charles and Bessie (White) Howard, she was born Nov. 14, 1930, and lived most of her life in Somersville and Somers. She worked at the Somersville Manufacturing Co. and Rockville General Hospital for several years as a ward clerk before retirement. Besides extensive travel during early retirement to numerous states and islands, she enjoyed playing bingo regularly, going on bus trips, to the casino, events at the senior center, and was an avid Yankees and UConn women's basketball fan.

Janet is survived by her son, Arthur N. Usher Jr. "Timmy" and his wife, Patricia, of Enfield; a daughter, Gloria Wood of Bolton; granddaughter, Nichole Fuller and her husband, Doug; grandson, Steve Usher and his wife, Tammy; great-grandchildren, Emilee Waterhouse, Craig Wood, Dale and Samantha Fuller, Aubree Usher and Derek Wood Jr.; brothers-in-law, Carl Usher, Dennis Usher (Joanne), Kenneth Usher; sisters-in-law, Jeninne Petkis, Geraldine Dawicki, and Carol Bigda; several nieces and nephews, including her frequent travel partners, Barbara and Kenneth Lange; and her dear friend, Mary Ann Sousa.

Besides her husband and parents, Janet was predeceased by her brother, Eugene Easter; sisters, Eileen Cormier, Delia Howard, Anna Thompson, and Ada Weller; son-in-law, Craig Wood "Woody"; grandson, Derek Wood; and her loving canine companions, Lucky and Clementine.

Her family will receive friends on Thursday, June 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Somers Funeral Home, 354 Main St., Somers. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Janet's memory can be made to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington CT 06111.

For online condolences, please visit

www.somersfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Jun. 2 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Somers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Somers Funeral Home
354 Main Street
Somers, CT 06071
(860) 749-8413
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved