Janette L. Young, 89, (Ret. Lieut. Enfield Police Dept.) of Enfield, devoted wife and mother, and beloved wife of the late Richard W. Young, passed away peacefully at home, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, following a lengthy illness.Born in Afton, Iowa, Janette was the daughter of the late Henry and Elizabeth (Meisel) Lamb. Janette's family moved to Ponca City, Oklahoma, when she was eight, and it was there she met her future husband, Richard, on a blind date on New Year's Eve 1948. She, Richard, and their three children lived in many parts of the country before settling down in Enfield in 1964. Prior to moving to Enfield, Janette was a homemaker, but on July 25, 1966, she began what was to become her dream job as a law enforcement officer in Enfield. Janette's first title was "Police Woman" and she served as the Juvenile Officer through the Detective Division. In 1979 Janette was promoted as the first female Patrol Sergeant and later became the first female Lieutenant to serve on the Enfield Police Department. She retired on Sept. 2, 1986, after serving 20 years on the force. She served on the Enfield Juvenile Review Board and was a past President of the Connecticut Association of Woman Police.Janette loved to travel, making new friends wherever she went, and stayed in touch with extended family and friends through letters, phone calls, and visits. She was an inspiration and sounding board to her children and grandchildren and always had time to listen. Janette was an active member of the Hazardville United Methodist Church, a leader of the United Methodist Women's group, and served on many church committees. She was also a proud member and past Regent of Enfield's Daughters of the American Revolution.Janette is survived by her children, Virginia Young and her husband, Roman Polaski, of Enfield, David Young and his wife, Lesley, of Taneytown, Maryland, and James Young of Enfield; her grandchildren, Jennifer Bannock and her husband, Matthew, Christopher Polaski and his wife, Lydia, Janette Edwards and her husband, James, and Joseph, Jeremy, and Joshua Young. She also leaves a great-granddaughter, Yves Polaski; a sister, Dorothy Hilbush of Topping, Virginia; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Richard, Janette was predeceased by two daughters-in-law, Linda Young and Deborah Young; three brothers, Julius, Robert, and Thomas Lamb; and by her parents-in-law, James and Unabelle Young.Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, July 24, at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. For those attending, all visitors are requested to please wear a mask/ face covering and maintain social distancing. Services are private and burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Ponca City.To leave condolences and view the live-streamed service, please visitand click the link at the beginning of Janette's obituary at 11 a.m. July 25, 2020.Donations in Janette's memory may be made to Hazardville United Methodist Church, 330 Hazard Ave., Enfield, CT 06082 or to Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, D.C. 20090-7251.