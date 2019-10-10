Janice C. Knapp, 79, of Enfield, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Baystate Medical Center in the early morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, after a brief illness.
Her family will receive friends Friday, Oct. 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home, 443 East St. North (Route 159), Suffield.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 19, at noon, at Christ Lutheran Church, 568 College Highway, Southwick, Massachusetts. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made to , CT Chapter, 200 Executive Boulevard, Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489-1058.
To leave online condolences and view the entire obituary please visit
www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 10 to Oct. 14, 2019