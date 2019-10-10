Janice C. Knapp

Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home
443 East Street
Suffield, CT
06078
(860)-668-7324
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home
443 East Street
Suffield, CT 06078
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Christ Lutheran Church
568 College Hwy.
Southwick, MA
Obituary
Janice C. Knapp, 79, of Enfield, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Baystate Medical Center in the early morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, after a brief illness.

Her family will receive friends Friday, Oct. 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home, 443 East St. North (Route 159), Suffield.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 19, at noon, at Christ Lutheran Church, 568 College Highway, Southwick, Massachusetts. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations may be made to , CT Chapter, 200 Executive Boulevard, Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489-1058.

Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 10 to Oct. 14, 2019
