Janice Eileen Baral, 61, of Enfield, beloved wife of Raymond Baral, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020.



Born in Hartford, daughter of the late William J. and Jessie (Clark) Smith, she was raised in Windsor and lived in Enfield for many years. Prior to her employment at Easco Hand Tools in East Windsor, Janice was one of the first two women Police Officers in Windsor Locks. After her career at Crouse Hinds, Janice then served as Assistant Animal Control Officer in Windsor Locks. Janice loved to laugh and have fun, and especially enjoyed shopping, camping, and her girls' weekend trips. She was an animal lover of horses and dogs, and deeply loved her pugs, Gus and Marcel.



Besides her husband, Raymond, she leaves her daughter, Stacy Brooks and husband, Elias, of Amston; her grandson, Wyatt, who was the apple of her eye; two stepsons, Raymond Baral Jr. and wife, Brynn, of Bozrah and David Baral and wife, Debbie, of Portland, Oregon; step-daughter Diane Baral of Bristol; five granddaughters Lilly Bosco, Rachael Baral, Nicole Baral, Krista Baral, and Hannah Cross; two grandsons, Isaac and Aaron Baral; her sister, Barbara Montgomery and husband, Terrence, of Daytona, Florida; her brother, William J. Smith Jr. of Winsted; and several nieces and nephews.



Her family will receive family and friends Tuesday, March 10, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor.



Her funeral service will be Wednesday, March 11, 11 a.m., in the Chapel of the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Windsor.



Contributions may be made to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111 or Protectors of Animals Inc. 144 Main St., Unit O, East Hartford, CT 06118.



