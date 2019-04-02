Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice Fogg Breer. View Sign





She is survived by her three children and their families: son, Ron Vernier II, his wife, Lori, and their children, Ron III and his wife, Britt, Frank and his partner, Kirsten, Annie and her husband, Elijah; daughter, Deborah Muro, her husband, Joe, and their children, Emily and her husband, Jarius, Miranda and her partner, Luis, Laura, Olivia, and Robert; and daughter, Sarah Malinoski and her husband, Phil. She is also survived her brother, Gordon Fogg, his wife, Lynne; and her niece, Shannon Fogg; and three great-grandsons, Liam, Quinn, and one on the way.



Jan helped Bob manage his pediatrics practice in Manchester for many years. They were committed community members who served many families. She was known by many as the voice of the office as she answered the phone "Jan Breer here." Her determination and grit with an "I can do it" attitude will be missed. Jan enjoyed sunny days on Bolton Lake, designing and knitting sweaters with vibrant colors, and good meals with family and friends.



The family extends special thanks to Debbie K., Merci, and Jackie for the care they provided that allowed Jan to stay at home.



Family will hold a private celebration of life.



Donations may be made to a .



The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester has care of the arrangements.



For online condolences please visit



www.tierneyfuneralhome.com



Janice Fogg Breer, 82, of Bolton and Coventry, passed away March 26, 2019, with her family at her side. She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Robert Breer "Bob."She is survived by her three children and their families: son, Ron Vernier II, his wife, Lori, and their children, Ron III and his wife, Britt, Frank and his partner, Kirsten, Annie and her husband, Elijah; daughter, Deborah Muro, her husband, Joe, and their children, Emily and her husband, Jarius, Miranda and her partner, Luis, Laura, Olivia, and Robert; and daughter, Sarah Malinoski and her husband, Phil. She is also survived her brother, Gordon Fogg, his wife, Lynne; and her niece, Shannon Fogg; and three great-grandsons, Liam, Quinn, and one on the way.Jan helped Bob manage his pediatrics practice in Manchester for many years. They were committed community members who served many families. She was known by many as the voice of the office as she answered the phone "Jan Breer here." Her determination and grit with an "I can do it" attitude will be missed. Jan enjoyed sunny days on Bolton Lake, designing and knitting sweaters with vibrant colors, and good meals with family and friends.The family extends special thanks to Debbie K., Merci, and Jackie for the care they provided that allowed Jan to stay at home.Family will hold a private celebration of life.Donations may be made to a .The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester has care of the arrangements.For online condolences please visit Funeral Home John F. Tierney Funeral Home

219 West Center Street

Manchester , CT 06040-4857

(860) 643-1222 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 2 to Apr. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations