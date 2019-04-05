Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Janice MacArthur passed away peacefully Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Hartford Hospital with her family by her side.



Born Sept. 1, 1940, Janice was born to Irene and John MacArthur of New Britain.



She is survived by her spouse, Jane Scordato. She is also survived by Jane's children, Ryan Scordato and his wife, Colleen, and their children, Braden, Luke, and Caroline, and Leigh Spazzarini and her husband, Daniel. She also leaves her brother, Jack and his wife, Cherie; and her nieces, Kelly and Beth and their families.



Janice graduated from New Britain High School. She continued her education first as a math major at Central Connecticut State College and then completed her undergraduate degree at Southern Connecticut State College with a major in art education. She furthered her education by earning a master's degree from Southern Connecticut State College and her Certificate of Advanced Studies from Westfield State College.



In the beginning of her career, Janice taught for several years in Meriden and Berlin. She ended her career after 31 years of teaching and chairing the Secondary Art Department in Enfield. During summers of her early teaching career, she directed Girl Scout camps in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and New York where she led encampments teaching survival skills.



Janice had many passions, but primarily she was a knowledgeable gardener, an avid UConn women's basketball fan, and an accomplished watercolorist. When she lived in Suffield, her garden had flowers that bloomed throughout the spring, summer, and fall. At her cottage in Maine, she maintained the garden throughout the spring and summer. For many years, Janice had season tickets to the UConn women's basketball games. She knew the statistics of every player and followed those who went on to the WNBA. As an accomplished watercolorist, Janice painted New England scenes, flowers, and most recently lighthouses of Maine. For 31 years, Janice was an active member of Alpha Delta Kappa, an altruistic sorority of women educators. Janice's achievements, passions, and commitments support the kind of person she was. She was kind, generous, and determined. She will be missed by all those who knew her.



Visitation hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.



Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, April 8, at Ellington Congregational Church, (please meet at church), 72 Main St., Ellington. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.



Memorial contributions may be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Association, P.O. Box 248, Shelton, CT 06484.



To leave online condolences, please visit



www.leetestevens.com







61 South Road

Enfield , CT 06082

