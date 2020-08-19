Janice "Jan" S. VanBuren, 78, of South Windsor, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Fox Hill Center in Rockville. Jan is now free to join her "partner in crime" Phyllis May.Born in Oneonta, New York, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Lillian (Knapp) VanBuren. Jan was retired from the Emissions Department of Envirotest on Tolland Avenue in East Hartford. She was a strong and big-hearted woman and a good friend to many.Jan is survived by two nieces, Laura Soucier and her daughter, Allison, of Florida and Diane Landrie and her husband, Don, of South Windsor. She leaves behind her dearest and closest friend, Miriam, whom she spoke with daily along with her daughters. Jan had many friends who were important in her life, including her neighbor, John, and his wife who always had time to visit with her, and Reggie and Deborah Pinkham, who assisted Jan with many projects over the years. She also leaves her good friends, Lynn and Maureen. Jan was predeceased by her brother, Ronald VanBuren, and her sister, Carol Spak.The family would like to thank Hannah, her longtime aide, and the staff at Fox Hill Center for their care of Jan.Funeral services will be scheduled at Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor at a later date. For online condolences, please visit