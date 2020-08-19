1/1
Janice S. "Jan" VanBuren
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janice "Jan" S. VanBuren, 78, of South Windsor, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Fox Hill Center in Rockville. Jan is now free to join her "partner in crime" Phyllis May.

Born in Oneonta, New York, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Lillian (Knapp) VanBuren. Jan was retired from the Emissions Department of Envirotest on Tolland Avenue in East Hartford. She was a strong and big-hearted woman and a good friend to many.

Jan is survived by two nieces, Laura Soucier and her daughter, Allison, of Florida and Diane Landrie and her husband, Don, of South Windsor. She leaves behind her dearest and closest friend, Miriam, whom she spoke with daily along with her daughters. Jan had many friends who were important in her life, including her neighbor, John, and his wife who always had time to visit with her, and Reggie and Deborah Pinkham, who assisted Jan with many projects over the years. She also leaves her good friends, Lynn and Maureen. Jan was predeceased by her brother, Ronald VanBuren, and her sister, Carol Spak.

The family would like to thank Hannah, her longtime aide, and the staff at Fox Hill Center for their care of Jan.

Funeral services will be scheduled at Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor at a later date. For online condolences, please visit

www.carmonfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
(860) 644-2940
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 19, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved