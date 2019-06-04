Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janna Bethany Benn. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Janna Bethany Benn, 26, of Manchester, left us to be an Angel in Heaven Wednesday, May 15, 2019.



She was born Feb. 25,1993, in Manchester, beloved daughter of Radford Don Benn and Katherine Lynne (Crouse) Daigle. Janna was a graduate of Rockville High School Class of 2010 and studied to be a registered dietitian at the University of Connecticut.



She was a fun-loving and outgoing young lady who enjoyed spending time with her kitties and her family, especially her brother, Tyler. She enjoyed playing basketball and performing in the marching band in high school. Janna was very passionate about saving the earth and political issues. Her heart was filled with compassion for people in need and would help anyone she could. Janna's beautiful smile and her contagious laugh will remain in our hearts forever.



She is survived by her father, Radford Benn; her mother, Katherine and her husband, Jeff Daigle; her brother, Tyler Benn; maternal grandparents, Buba Jere Crouse and Nana Bethany Perkins; aunts and uncles, Christina Raineri, Carrie Montroy, Chelsie Crouse, Dione Adams, and Junior Clarke; and numerous cousins. Janna was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Jasmay Benn and Hadfield Clarke.



Janna's family will receive relatives and friends for a celebration of life Saturday, June 8, at 11 a.m., at the Rockville Church of the Nazarene, 47 East St., Rockville, with Pastor Flick Grezel officiating.



Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to



www.paws4lifect.com



Ladd-Turkington and Carmon Funeral Home have care of the arrangements.



To share a message of sympathy, visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com







