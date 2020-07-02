1/1
Jason Robert Dennin
Jason Robert Dennin, 31, of Vernon, loving father, son, grandson; brother; uncle; and friend passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

Jason was born on Sept. 17, 1988, in Rockville, son of Robert M. Dennin and Marcia Luce. He was raised in Vernon, attended local schools, and was a lifelong resident. Jason was employed as a chef and had worked for several different restaurants in the area. Most recently he was employed at Margarita's in East Hartford. Jason loved spending time with his daughter, Chloe, who is the love of his life. They enjoyed singing together, taking walks, and working on their garden. Jay also had a love for fishing, hiking, and spending time outdoors with his friends, this is where he found peace. He enjoyed playing cards and trips to the casino with his boys. Jason loved to cook with his best friend, Nate, whom he had a restaurant with together in New Hampshire for several years. Jay was always willing to reach out and help his friends at anytime as though they were his family.

Jason is survived by his beloved daughter, Chloe Renee Dennin; his father, Robert Dennin and his wife, Karen; his mother, Marcia Luce; his sister, Jessica (Dennin) Coulter and her husband, Andy; his two brothers, Brandin Dennin and his girlfriend, Emily, and Logan Dennin and his girlfriend, Jenn; two nephews, Dylan and Adam; his paternal grandmother, Natalie Dennin; his maternal grandfather, Robert Luce; and his girlfriend, Kim Mendez. Jason was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Joseph Dennin, and his maternal grandmother, Eleanor Luce.

A time of visitation for family and friends will be on Tuesday, July 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road in Vernon. All attendees are required to wear masks and honor social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, checks may be made to Chloe Dennin, 209 Skinner Road, Vernon, CT 06066.

Published in Journal Inquirer from Jul. 2 to Jul. 6, 2020.
