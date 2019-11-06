Guest Book View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Calling hours 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jason Thomas Gaetani, 41, of Ashford, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.



He was born Sept. 14, 1978, in North Adams, Massachusetts, where he grew up and attended local schools. In 1998, he moved to Suffield, later settling in Ashford, where he made his home and raised his family. He enjoyed a career as an industrial painter with All-Brite & Co. for several years and more recently was employed as a commercial truck driver by FedEx Freight.



Jason is survived by "his other half," his wife, Tina (Noiva) Gaetani; his two beloved children, Maximus James and Grace Elizabeth Gaetani; his loving parents, Eleanor and Curt Klose of Suffield; his father, Thomas Gaetani, and his wife, Lisa, of Worcester, Massachusetts; a brother, Scott Klose and his wife, Nina of Enfield; five sisters, Ashley Klose Casarella and her husband, Nate of Burlington, Bethany Klose Hackenyos and her husband, Doug of Canton, Kelly Klose of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, Shannon Klose of Adams, Massachusetts, and Amy Gaetani of Worcester, Massachusetts; as well as many extended family members and friends - especially his dear friend, Matthew Douglass.



Jason was kind hearted, friendly, and always willing to help others. He usually struck up a conversation with anyone, always made people laugh, and made friends everywhere. Above all else, he was a true family man. He especially treasured his children and embraced every moment spent with them. He shared a special love of all things superhero with his "Bud" and enjoyed having dance parties in the kitchen with his "Little Princess". In honor of Jason and his untimely departure, take the time today to enjoy all that life has to offer - light a candle, dance to your favorite song, tell a good joke, make a phone call instead of a text message, hold your loved ones extra tight ... Stop saving things for a special occasion ... today is special enough! Jason will dearly be missed and be forever in our hearts.



Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for a celebration of Jason's life. Calling hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home at 1 p.m. Burial will be held privately.



To leave online condolences, please visit







Jason Thomas Gaetani, 41, of Ashford, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.He was born Sept. 14, 1978, in North Adams, Massachusetts, where he grew up and attended local schools. In 1998, he moved to Suffield, later settling in Ashford, where he made his home and raised his family. He enjoyed a career as an industrial painter with All-Brite & Co. for several years and more recently was employed as a commercial truck driver by FedEx Freight.Jason is survived by "his other half," his wife, Tina (Noiva) Gaetani; his two beloved children, Maximus James and Grace Elizabeth Gaetani; his loving parents, Eleanor and Curt Klose of Suffield; his father, Thomas Gaetani, and his wife, Lisa, of Worcester, Massachusetts; a brother, Scott Klose and his wife, Nina of Enfield; five sisters, Ashley Klose Casarella and her husband, Nate of Burlington, Bethany Klose Hackenyos and her husband, Doug of Canton, Kelly Klose of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, Shannon Klose of Adams, Massachusetts, and Amy Gaetani of Worcester, Massachusetts; as well as many extended family members and friends - especially his dear friend, Matthew Douglass.Jason was kind hearted, friendly, and always willing to help others. He usually struck up a conversation with anyone, always made people laugh, and made friends everywhere. Above all else, he was a true family man. He especially treasured his children and embraced every moment spent with them. He shared a special love of all things superhero with his "Bud" and enjoyed having dance parties in the kitchen with his "Little Princess". In honor of Jason and his untimely departure, take the time today to enjoy all that life has to offer - light a candle, dance to your favorite song, tell a good joke, make a phone call instead of a text message, hold your loved ones extra tight ... Stop saving things for a special occasion ... today is special enough! Jason will dearly be missed and be forever in our hearts.Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for a celebration of Jason's life. Calling hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home at 1 p.m. Burial will be held privately.To leave online condolences, please visit www.leetestevens.com Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close