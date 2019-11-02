Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jayne P. Chesterton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jayne P. Chesterton, "Nan" as she was known by family and loved ones, 85, of Vernon, beloved wife of 65 years to the late Allan B. Chesterton, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, with family at her side.



Born on Jan. 24, 1934, in Elwood, Indiana, the daughter of the late Lewellyn and Nellie Padfield, Jayne was an adored great-grandmother, grandmother, mother, wife, and sister and will be dearly missed.



She is survived by her son, Mark Chesterton Sr.; twin sister, Jeanne Arehart; grandchildren, Christopher A. Vazquez, Mark Chesterton Jr., Leah O'Neil, and Kyle Balfore; as well as a number of great-grandchildren.



Jayne was an extraordinary homemaker, baker, and craftsperson. She most enjoyed spending time with neighbors, friends, and family along with her "family" from Royale Garden Estates in Bradenton, Florida. More recently, Jayne could often be found enjoying a game of checkers with her great-granddaughters. Jayne is predeceased by her sister, Madonna Padfield; daughters, Lisa Balfore and Tamara Chesterton; and her husband, Allan.



Funeral services will be private, and it is the family's wish that memorial donations in Jayne's memory be made to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238



www.Tidewell.org



