Jean Ann (Ross) Petrone, 61, of Suffield, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and daughter, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family, after a courageous battle with leukemia.
Jean was born Dec. 16, 1958, to Jane and William Ross. She spent her childhood years growing up in the Crescent Lake section of Enfield. She graduated from Enrico Fermi High School, Class of 1976, and on Feb. 11, 1977, she married Bob Petrone.
In addition to raising her children, she worked for many years at Hallmark Cards in Enfield, owned a general store in South Newfane, Vermont, and more recently, worked at Eppendorf in Enfield. Jean was devoted to her family, enjoyed going on adventures with friends and taking trips to Lake George, Atlantic City, and Daytona Beach, to name a few. Most of all, she and Bob enjoyed taking rides on their motorcycle. We hope that she is riding free now.
In addition to her husband, Bob, of more than 43 years, Jean will now watch over her son, Rob and his wife, Heather; daughter Nicole; and son Jesse, and his wife, Kayla. She was a greatly loved Meme to her seven grandchildren, Chase, Bella, Bob, Eli, Vayda, Luke, and Charlotte. She is survived by her mother, Jane; sister, Lois; brother, Kenny (Corinne); mother-in-law Joyce; and in-laws Bill (Jan), Nancy (Kevin), and David (Laura); as well as many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. She was predeceased by her father, William; sister, Susan; brother, Scott; and father-in-law Ermy.
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
, 111 Founders Plaza, 2nd Floor, East Hartford, CT 06108.
