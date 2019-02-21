Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Ardell (Martinez) Roy. View Sign

Jean Ardell (Martinez) Roy, lifelong resident of Suffield, passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, surrounded by her family at Baystate Noble Hospital, Westfield. She was 87.



Her parents, George and Bertha (Henry) Martinez, owned and operated the Martinez Market in Suffield.



Jean is survived by Ernest J. Roy Jr., her husband of 68 years; and a sister, Joan Miller of Barrington, Rhode Island. She also leaves daughter, Debbie Roy and son-in-law, Michael Gruber, of Somers; daughters, Margaret Roy of Suffield and Susan Houle of Agawam, Massachusetts; and son, David and daughter-in-law, Brenda Roy, of Suffield; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and cat, Gypsy.



Jean was graduated valedictorian of the Suffield High School Class of 1949. She married Ernie, her classmate and love of her life, a year later. Jean also attended Morse Business School and was a bookkeeper for Roy's Carpetland and Artistic Floors in Springfield for many years.



Jean is remembered for her loving and caring nature. She enjoyed reading, swimming, boating, and time vacationing at Lake Winnipesaukee, New Hampshire.



The family will receive friends to celebrate the life of Jean from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Holy Trinity Church, 383 Hazard Ave., Enfield. A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of family.



In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Jean's name to Dakin Humane Society, P.O. Box 6307, Springfield, MA 01101, or Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd St. NW, Suite 450, Washington D.C. 30027.







