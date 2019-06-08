Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean B. (Govoni) Smith. View Sign Service Information Tolland Memorial Funeral Home 375 Merrow Rd Tolland , CT 06084 (860)-875-1415 Send Flowers Obituary

Jean B. (Govoni)



She was born Aug. 18, 1935, in New Bedford, Massachusetts to the late Edward and Mary (Braman) Govoni and spent her younger years in Fairhaven Massachusetts. She graduated from Fairhaven High School and then attended Fisher Junior College in Boston. She and her husband, Norval, were business partners for 30 years at AV Associates Inc., Storrs. She and her husband enjoyed traveling extensively all over the world and were active in boating in Connecticut and Florida. Jean was also an active member of her community in Key Colony Beach, participating in various civic organizations and events, St. Columba Church and the Marathon Yacht Club.



Besides her husband, Jean is survived by her daughters, Laurie Hamer of Danielson and Tracy A. Will and her husband, Blake, of Ashford; her brother, Edward "Ted" Govoni, and his wife, Doris, of Acushnet, Massachusetts; and her stepsons, Daryl N. Smith and his wife, Cindy, of Coventry, Gary R. Smith of Danielson, Wesley T. Smith of Coventry; her grandchildren, Dylan Lakotta, Ryan Will, Cody Will and Camryn Sheehan, Travis Smith, Lukas Smith, Jeremiah Smith, Joel Smith, Sydney Smith; her great-grandchildren, Ella Grace Lakotta, London Bascomb, Jennah, Avery, and Cole Smith. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Edward "Ted" Hamer; her daughter, Holly Hamer; and her stepdaughter, Lesley Ann Smith.



Relatives and friends may join the family Friday, June 14, at the Tolland Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Merrow Road (Rt. 195), Tolland. Calling hours will be 10 to 11:30 a.m. followed by a memorial celebration in the funeral home at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to WAIM, the Windham Area Interfaith Ministry, 866 Main St., Willimantic, CT 06226.



