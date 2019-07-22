Guest Book View Sign Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 (860)-643-1222 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 View Map Funeral service 10:15 AM John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. James Church Manchester , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jean C. Fresher, 84, of Manchester, the wife of the late Donald C. Fresher, died Saturday, July 13, 2019, at The Arbors, Manchester.



Born in Hartford, she had lived in Manchester after retiring from the East Hartford School System after a career of service. She considered East Hartford her hometown where she graduated from East Hartford High School (Class of 1953) and was very involved with community groups and political activities. A prolific cook, hers was the table at which every holiday and special occasion was celebrated. As the worldwide travelogue of her life with close friends attests, she had a keen taste for life and all its joys.



She is survived by her children, Clark Fresher and his wife, Lydia, of Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas, Donna French and her husband, Timothy, of Broad Brook, and Michael Fresher and his wife, Tiffany, of Fair Oaks Ranch. She was "Mimi" to her grandchildren, Natalie Fresher and Lindsay Fresher of Manchester, Chelsea Stevens and her husband, Cole, of Liberty Hill, Texas, and Ashley Maytum and her husband, Matthew, of Boerne, Texas, and Joshua Bockerstette, Benjamin Bockerstette and Lillian Bockerstette of Fair Oaks Ranch; and her great-grandchildren, Heidi, Campbell, Harrison, and Grayson; as well as the loving neighborhood Mimi to the entire Birch Mountain community of children. She is also survived by her sister, Gail Johnson of Richmond, Virginia; her brother-in-law, Robert Fresher of Colchester; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.



The family wishes to express its deep appreciation for the dedicated army of caregivers and nurses that tended to Jean over the past few years. More than a caregiver, but as her best friend and constant companion, the family thanks Soraida Lopez for her devotion and patience in bringing joy and laughter to Jean's life every day.



Funeral service will be held Friday, July 26, at 10:15 a.m. from the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester, with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. James Church, Manchester.



Family and friends may call at the funeral home Thursday, July 25, from 4 to 7 p.m.



For online condolences please visit



www.tierneyfuneralhome.com







Jean C. Fresher, 84, of Manchester, the wife of the late Donald C. Fresher, died Saturday, July 13, 2019, at The Arbors, Manchester.Born in Hartford, she had lived in Manchester after retiring from the East Hartford School System after a career of service. She considered East Hartford her hometown where she graduated from East Hartford High School (Class of 1953) and was very involved with community groups and political activities. A prolific cook, hers was the table at which every holiday and special occasion was celebrated. As the worldwide travelogue of her life with close friends attests, she had a keen taste for life and all its joys.She is survived by her children, Clark Fresher and his wife, Lydia, of Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas, Donna French and her husband, Timothy, of Broad Brook, and Michael Fresher and his wife, Tiffany, of Fair Oaks Ranch. She was "Mimi" to her grandchildren, Natalie Fresher and Lindsay Fresher of Manchester, Chelsea Stevens and her husband, Cole, of Liberty Hill, Texas, and Ashley Maytum and her husband, Matthew, of Boerne, Texas, and Joshua Bockerstette, Benjamin Bockerstette and Lillian Bockerstette of Fair Oaks Ranch; and her great-grandchildren, Heidi, Campbell, Harrison, and Grayson; as well as the loving neighborhood Mimi to the entire Birch Mountain community of children. She is also survived by her sister, Gail Johnson of Richmond, Virginia; her brother-in-law, Robert Fresher of Colchester; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.The family wishes to express its deep appreciation for the dedicated army of caregivers and nurses that tended to Jean over the past few years. More than a caregiver, but as her best friend and constant companion, the family thanks Soraida Lopez for her devotion and patience in bringing joy and laughter to Jean's life every day.Funeral service will be held Friday, July 26, at 10:15 a.m. from the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester, with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. James Church, Manchester.Family and friends may call at the funeral home Thursday, July 25, from 4 to 7 p.m.For online condolences please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from July 22 to July 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close