Service Information Somers Funeral Home 354 Main Street Somers , CT 06071 (860)-749-8413 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Somers Funeral Home 354 Main Street Somers , CT 06071 Funeral service 12:00 PM Somers Funeral Home 354 Main Street Somers , CT 06071

Jean E. Schiessl, 92, widow of Arthur Schiessl (1992), entered into eternal peace Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at the Suffield House.



Born in East Hartford, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Ida Johanna Sofia (Lundgren) Pettit Pacher. Jean lived in Somers for almost 30 years before moving to Enfield where she resided for 22 years. She enjoyed quilting, arts and crafts, cooking, baking, sewing, and spending time with her family. She was a graduate of East Hartford High School, Class of 1945, where she received an honorable mention in the National Scholastic Art Contest for a block print of our state and its attractions.



For the most part she was a stay-at-home mom and devoted her life to raising her children. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.



She was a former Sunday school teacher at the Windsor Locks Congregational Church and was previously an active member of the Somers Senior Center.



She is survived by five children, Debra Kraft-Smith of Storrs, Joanne Arcouette and her partner, Joe Barone, of Windsor Locks, David Schiessl of Enfield, Margaret-Ann Gates and her partner, Tony O'Kanos, of Somersville, and Kimberly Rostek and her husband, Paul, of Broad Brook. She also leaves nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by a son, Robert Ernest Schiessl, a brother, Ernest Pettit, and two sisters, Ina (Pettit) Menard and Avis (Pacher) Faenza.



Visitation hours will be held from 10 a.m. to noon immediately followed by a funeral service at noon on Friday,



Dec. 20, at Somers Funeral Home, 354 Main St., Somers. Committal will follow at Somers Center Cemetery.



Donations in Jean's memory may be made to the , 36 Fairview St., Windsor Locks, CT 06096.



To leave online condolences, please visit



www.somersfuneralhome.com







