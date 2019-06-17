Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Elizabeth (Leitch) Hammond. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Send Flowers Obituary





Jean was born in Springfield, May 1, 1927, to the late Wesley and the late Helen (Battles) Leitch. She was the eldest sister of Elizabeth Granfield of East Longmeadow, Massachusetts, and the late Nancy Peabody



In addition to her loving husband, Donald, Jean is survived by her daughter, Diane (Hammond) O'Brien and husband, William, of Mundelein, Illinois. Jean is also survived by loving grandchildren, Daniel O'Brien, Charles (Josie) O'Brien, and Molly (William) Galanis. She is lovingly survived by a great-granddaughter, Grace Galanis. Jean was predeceased by one son, Gary Hammond (wife: Nancy Gwiazda Hammond). Jean is also survived by sister-in-law, Florence Hammond. Jean was extremely fortunate to have nephews, John (Jay) and Paul Hammond, Connie LeBlanc, and Jean Mahoney in providing her with loving care and devotion.



Jean's 92 years were full of joy, love, laughter, closeness, and sharing. Her loving relationship with her husband of 72 years stayed fresh and new all the days of their lives together. This was the center of the joy she shared with her family and friends. Many of them have passed, some remain, but all were touched by her generous gifts of humanity.



Jean Hammond's family would like to extend a special thanks to the medical staff (St. Francis Hospital), hospice (Trinity Health Hospice), and, especially her home care giver, Sylvia, who provided loving care and compassion during her time of greatest need. Her next door neighbors, the Smiths, as well as other longtime neighbors, as well as her many friends, provided tremendous assistance, love, and support over the years. The help was always appreciated by her family.



Services will be private, at the preference of her family.



Donations in memory of Jean Hammond may be made to Enfield Congregational Church, 1295 Enfield St., Enfield, CT 06082.



Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels has care of the arrangements.



To leave online condolences, please visit



www.leetestevens.com



