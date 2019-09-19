Guest Book View Sign Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 (860)-643-1222 Send Flowers Obituary

Manchester



Jean Lucy Mullen



Mullen



Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial for Jean L. Mullen, 92, a resident of South Windsor will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at St. James Catholic Church, 896 Main St., Manchester. Burial will be at East Cemetery, Manchester.



The family will greet friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, at John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester.



Mrs. Mullen died on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, surrounded by family at her son's home in Vernon. Jean L. Mullen was born on Feb. 2, 1927, in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, the daughter of Charles Emerson and Mary Miles. She was united in marriage to Joseph L. Mullen on Nov. 23, 1946, in Portsmouth. He preceded her in death on Nov. 6, 1994. They were married for 48 grace-filled years living in the communities of Portsmouth; Braintree, Massachusetts; and Burlington, Vermont; before retiring to Manchester, to be near family. Jean attended Portsmouth High School, Class of 1945, and upon graduation worked in the secretarial pool at Fort Constitution and then the Federal Housing Authority where she met her husband, Joseph. After nurturing and raising her children, Jean returned to the workforce as an executive secretary at IBM in Essex Junction, Vermont. She retired in 1985 at the end of a very successful and upwardly mobile career that included new roles as draftsman and later buyer. Jean took great pride in working for IBM and as is true of many from the Greatest Generation, was forever grateful for the opportunities afforded her. Mrs. Mullen believed in giving back and maintained a lifetime of service donating time as a den mother for the Girl Scouts, spearheading fund-raising campaigns for the Heart Fund, doing charitable work at church and schools, and mentoring disadvantaged youth. In her retirement years, she was most proud of raising money in support of the local hospital as a member of the volunteer staff at the Penny Saver Thrift Store in Manchester. Outside of work and service to others, Jean was an accomplished artist, a woodworking craftsman, and an avid gardener having won awards for her floral designs. She loved traveling with her best friends to foreign lands, going to Mohegan Sun with her daughters, and playing a good game of Rummikub or bridge with anyone. An avid sports fan, Jean loved watching the UConn women's basketball team and New England Patriots football games. In her prime, she bowled or played golf on most every weekend.



Jean, known as Mimi to those who loved her, is survived by her children, Jeanne L. Mullen and spouse, Kathleen Rossvall, of Portland, Maine, Patricia McCary of South Portland, Maine, Joseph L. Mullen Jr. and wife, Cheryl, of Greenland, New Hampshire, Janice F. Clark and husband, Allen, of Augusta, Maine, Robert K. Mullen and wife, Julie, of Vernon, Jennifer V. Holmes and husband, Geoffrey, of Ellington; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and other family and friends. Jean is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; daughter, Mary Mullen; granddaughter, Jessica A. Mullen; grandson, Sean R. Ruel; father, Charles Emerson, mother, Mary; brothers, Emerson and Robert Miles; and sister Priscilla Thibodeau, may they rest in peace.



Nothing was more important to Mimi than her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her own childhood was less than ideal and spent separated from her parents. Years later she would reflect upon this in a letter thusly:



"We were married on Nov. 23, 1946. We rented a house at the Acres for $37 a month. We had two bedrooms, a living room, and a kitchen. It was heavenly to me. This was my first real home since I was five years old. I would be a good wife and if children came, I would be the best mother in the world, I promised."



Mom, you were the best mother in the world. Promise fulfilled.







