Jean M. (Boucher) Beaucage, 81, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Johnson Memorial Hospital.Jean was born on July 11, 1939, in Montpelier, Vermont, the daughter to the late Louis E. and Rose M. (Badger) Boucher. She was a longtime resident of Enfield, later settling in Broad Brook. Jean enjoyed a career with National Life Insurance as an actuarial assistant and also worked for Stop and Shop and Goodwin College before retiring. She was a faithful parishioner of Holy Family Church. She was an avid fan of UConn basketball and the Boston Red Sox and enjoyed both fishing and shopping. She also enjoyed singing in the annual Christmas concert put on by Trinity Covenant Church in Manchester with her lifelong friend Barbara Nicosia of New Hampshire.Jean is survived by her three sons, Paul L. Beaucage of Windsor Locks, Robert W. Beaucage Jr. of Manchester, and Ronald N. Beaucage and his wife, Rebecca, of Stafford; and her beloved grandchildren, Adam and Noah; as well as several nieces and a nephew, all of whom reside in Vermont. Jean was predeceased by her sister, Annette L. Gidney.Her family would like to acknowledge and thank the caregivers she received at her home as well as the caring staff at Evergreen Health Care Center in Stafford.A Mass in memory of Jean will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family Church, 23 Simon Road, Enfield. Burial will be held at a later date in Plainmont, Vermont, at the convenience of the family.To leave online condolences please visit