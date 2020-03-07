Jean M. (Desprey) Prouty, 79, of Port Charlotte, Florida, and Enfield, loving wife of the late Luther M. Prouty, passed in peace, with her family holding her hands, and an Alan Jackson (her favorite) tune playing, on Sunday, Feb. 9, at Fawcett Memorial Hospital, in Port Charlotte.



She was born and raised in Amherst, Nova Scotia, daughter of Lena and Henry Desprey, both deceased. Mom met Dad, they fell in love, and married June 13, 1970, with three kids each, we became known as the "Brady Bunch" of our neighborhood. They truly loved each other to the end. And loved and raised us kids through thick and thin. Jean spent much of her career as a supervisor at Hallmark Cards in Enfield. Jean and Lu were longtime donors to the , and would be honored by any contributions in her name.



She is sadly missed by her daughter, Julie Henderson and husband, Joe; sons, John Bryar and wife, Sylvia, Michael Bryar, Tracy Prouty, Martin Prouty and wife, Janet; grandchildren, Jason, Christopher, Jill, Janis, Joshua, Jorge, Davison, Alexis, Hannah, and Alan; and several great-grandchildren; sisters, Adrienne Chrvala, Denise Ellis, Donna Desprey, and Debbie Cooney; brothers, Henry and Sherwin: also, many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was predeceased by a son, Kelly.



