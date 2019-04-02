Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Jean M. Ranco, 60, of Agawam, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, at Baystate Medical Center.



Born in Hartford, she was the daughter of the late Erick and Marie (Landry) Loos. She resided in Agawam for the past 10 years. She was most recently employed by Companions and Homemakers, but worked as a nail technician prior. Jean had an adventurous spirit; she raced cars locally in her youth. She also enjoyed crafting, watching her favorite shows on TV, and had a love for the ocean and coastal Massachusetts. Jean was known for her generous, giving, and empathetic soul; she will be deeply missed by her family and friends.



She is survived by her husband, Todd Ranco; three daughters, Kristan Xanders of Longmeadow, Rachel LaGuercia of Enfield, Amber Ranco of Agawam; a brother, Erick Loos and his wife, Cheryl, of Hawaii; two sisters, Susan Miller and her husband, Francis, of Arizona and Barbara Savoie of Enfield; a grandson, Jackson Xanders; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her beloved son, David LaGuercia.



Visitation hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.



A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 5, at Springfield Street Cemetery, 1078 Springfield St., Agawam.



Donations in Jean's memory may be made to the CT Children's Medical Center, 282 Washington St., Hartford, CT 06106.



