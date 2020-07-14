1/1
Jean Raoul Rivard
Jean Raoul Rivard, 58, of Windsor Locks, beloved husband of Louise (Golfieri) Rivard, passed away peacefully surrounded by family in his home on Saturday, July 11, 2020.

Born in Edmonston, Canada, on Nov. 6, 1961, he was the son of the late Jean Eudes and Hilda (Roy) Rivard. Jean grew up in East Hartford and Enfield, lived in Coventry for many years as an adult, and has lived in Windsor Locks for the past 10 years. He was a proud U.S. Navy veteran, serving from 1980 to 1981 before being honorably discharged. Jean was a longtime member, past Grand Knight, and 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, as well as a communicant of St. Mary Church, Windsor Locks.

Jean was employed with Connecticut Natural Gas from 1985 to 2017 as a manager of construction and distribution and then worked for Progressive Pipeline Management as the vice president of the Northeast Region.

Besides his beloved wife, Louise, he is survived by two sons, Michael Rivard and his wife, Ananta, of San Jose, California, and Robert Rivard of Windsor Locks; two grandchildren, Eleanor and Karuna Rivard; his beloved dog, Presley; eight siblings, Ann, Doris, David, Denise, Ginette, Francois, Mary, and Michelle; as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends in the U.S. and Canada.

His family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 15, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks. Masks and social distancing are required and attendance will be limited to 50 people in the building at a time per the governor's executive order. Jean's funeral will take place on Thursday, July 16, beginning at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Church, Windsor Locks. The same limitations apply at the church. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Mary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Archbishop's Annual Appeal, P.O. Box 28, Hartford, CT 06141-0028, The Special Olympics of CT at

www.soct.org

or the town of Windsor Locks Social Services, 50 Church St., Windsor Locks, CT 06096.

For online condolences, please visit

www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from Jul. 14 to Jul. 18, 2020.
July 14, 2020
Words cannot express the sorrow I feel at hearing of Jean's death. My deepest sympathy goes to the enter Rivard Family and all those who were touched by his spirit. May you find peace in your memories of his energy for life and his wonderful sense of humor.
Jane Plasse
Friend
July 13, 2020
Im very sorry for your loss Louise. Please try to take comfort in the great memories you have of Jean.
Roy Young
Friend
