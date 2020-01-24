Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean (McQueeney) Slane-Paulin. View Sign Service Information Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 (860)-875-3536 Send Flowers Obituary

Jean (McQueeney) Slane-Paulin, 79, of South Windsor, wife of the late Willard "Bill" Paulin (2016), passed away unexpectedly at her home on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.



Born in New Britain, the daughter of the late Donald and Elsie (Litke) McQueeney, she grew up and lived in New Britain and Vernon before moving to South Windsor six years ago. Prior to her retirement, Jean was employed by the former Kmart in Vernon for many years. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and was an avid New York Yankees and UConn women's basketball fan. Jean loved to read and do word search puzzles as well as playing bingo with her friends in the senior housing complex where she lived. She enjoyed sharing her winnings with her grandchildren. She was a very proud grandmother of triplets.



She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Cheryl Slane of Tolland; her three grandchildren, Jennifer, Michael, and Thomas Slane; and many friends and extended family. She was also predeceased by her first husband, Edward Slane (1993), and her brother, Robert McQueeney.



Funeral services and burial are private.



Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements.



