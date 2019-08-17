Jean (Kaczynski) Stanek, 82, of Vernon, beloved wife of the late William S. Stanek, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, after a short illness.
She was born June 10, 1937, in New Haven, daughter of the late Julius and Ethel (Karbowski) Kaczynski. She was raised in East Haven. Prior to her retirement, Jean was employed for 25 years as an executive assistant for a bank surveillance and security firm in Hamden.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Gregory and Lisa Holmes, and her two grandsons, Jayson and Justin Holmes, all of Melbourne, Florida; and her nieces and nephews, Thomas Kaczynski, Nancy (Kaczynski) Shankar, Michael Kaczynski, Karen (Kaczynski) Esslinger and Julie (Kaczynski) Baars. In addition to her husband, William, she was predeceased by her son, Peter D. Holmes; and her brother, Thomas Kaczynski.
A time of visitation for family and friends will be at the Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester, Saturday, Aug. 24, from 3 to 5 p.m. Private burial in North Haven will be at the convenience of the family.
To leave an online condolence, please visit
www.holmeswatkins.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 17 to Aug. 21, 2019