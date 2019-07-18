Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanette G. Loehr. View Sign Service Information Burke-Fortin Funeral Home 76 Prospect Street Rockville , CT 06066-3226 (860)-875-5490 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Burke-Fortin Funeral Home 76 Prospect St. Rockville , CT View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Bernard Church 25 St. Bernard Terrace Rockville , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jeanette G. Loehr, 88, of Tolland, beloved wife of Bernard J. Loehr Sr., passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, with her family by her side.



She was born Dec. 24, 1930, in Rockville, the daughter of Arthur and Olga (Abbe) G'Sell. Jeanette's interests were many. She loved numbers. Most of her employed life was as a bookkeeper at several pharmacies (before computers) and lastly for the law firm of Flaherty, Meisler, and Courtney. She knew everyone's birthday, the day, the year, and any important event in the entire extended family. Jen loved to travel with Ben. They went to Europe several times, always hoping to return to Switzerland, where she still has family, and often to Bermuda for their anniversary. Jen was very active in the St. Bernard Women's Guild and prayer shawl ministry. She enjoyed getting together with her extension craft group and looked forward to watching UConn women's basketball and Thursday afternoons for mahjong at the Vernon Senior Center.



Along with Jeanette's husband Bernard, with whom she was married for 70 years, she is survived by her three children, Joan Shusterman and her husband, Allan, of Stony Creek, New York, Bernard Loehr Jr. and his wife, Laurie, of Tolland, and Donna DiUlio of Storrs. She was predeceased by her son, Robert D. Loehr; and her brothers, Werner and Arthur G'Sell. Jeanette is also survived by her eight grandchildren, Jennifer and Jason Shusterman, Matthew Loehr and Kate Wasserman, Becca DiUlio, Heather Decker, and Stephen and Donald Loehr; along with seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Jeanette is also survived by her brother, Charles G'Sell of Umatilla, Florida; and two sisters-in-law, Ruth G'Sell of Tolland and Dorothy Loehr, also of Tolland; along with many nieces and nephews.



The family will receive relatives and friends Friday, July 19, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St., Rockville.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, July 20, at 10 a.m. at St. Bernard Church, 25 St. Bernard Terrace, Rockville. Burial will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery in Vernon.



