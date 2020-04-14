Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanette (Osowiecki) Sas. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Send Flowers Obituary





Jeanette was born in Suffield on Oct. 20, 1922, daughter of the late Ignaci and Victoria (Golon) Osowiecki. She was a longtime resident of Hazardville since 1947, and a graduate of the 1940 graduating class at Enfield High School. Jeanette was employed as secretary for the Command Line Officer for the CT Air National Guard at Bradley Field for over 23 years, retiring in 1982. She was a faithful and active communicant of St. Bernard Church, serving as a Eucharistic minister, a member of the Rosary Society, PTO, Parish Council, and many other committees. In her spare time, she also enjoyed knitting, reading, and working in the garden.



Jeanette is survived by her son, Rev. Thomas J. Sas; two grandchildren, Christopher Sacheli and his wife, Kristen, and Stephanie Carpenter; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family. In addition to her husband, Walter, she was predeceased by her daughter, Anne Marie (Sas) Sacheli; her five brothers, George, Steve, Joseph, Vincent, and Julius Osowiecki; and her sisters, Mary Kuras, Pauline Marek, and Helen Richardson.



Services and burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jeanette's memory may be made to St. Jean Jugan Parish, c/o St. Bernard Church, 426 Hazard Ave., Enfield, CT 06082 or St. John Fisher Parish, 30 Jones Hollow Road, Marlborough, CT 06447, or to Holy Family Passionist Retreat Center, 303 Tunxis Road, West Hartford, CT 06107.



Her son would like to acknowledge the excellent care his mom received by the nurses, aides, and staff of St. Mary Home. Thank you and God bless all of you in this most difficult time as you to continue to minister to the residents.



Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels has care of the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit



