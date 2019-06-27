Jeanne A. Masse, 60, of Enfield passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, at Hartford Hospital.
Jeanne was born May 13, 1959, in Vernon, the daughter of the late Arthur D. and Cecile Eva (LaCourse) Masse. Jeanne was employed at Parkway Pavilion as a CNA for many years. She was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots.
Jeanne is survived by two brothers, Roland Masse of Enfield, Dennis Masse and his wife, Ann, of Newington; two sisters, Denise Kadlubowski and her husband, James, of Enfield and Connie Naugler of Southbury; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family Saturday, June 29, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. A funeral service for Jeanne will be celebrated at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Connecticut Children's Medical Center Foundation, Inc., 282 Washing-ton St., Hartford CT 06106.
For online expressions of sympathy or directions visit
www.leetestevens.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from June 27 to July 1, 2019