Jeanne B. Person, age 89, of Andover, passed on Nov. 30, 2020. It is with heavy hearts that we share Jeanne's passing.
Jeanne was born in Phillipsburg, New Jersey on Jan. 10, 1931, to Alvin Lore and Sarah Piatt Lore. Jeanne epitomized the word 'volunteer'. She was actively involved in 4-H work at the town and county level, organized a drug education program for Andover youth, worked with the Andover Volunteer Fire Department regarding CPR and First Aid classes, was President of the Andover Elementary School PTA and served on the building committee for the Gym/Music room. Jeanne also volunteered at Manchester Memorial Hospital in various capacities, was a member of the Andover Economic Development committee and the Ethics Commission and was a founding member and an avid supporter of the Andover Farmer's Market. Jeanne's work life entailed serving as a Special Education Driver for Andover school children, opening the Mail Department when J.C. Penney transferred the catalog headquarters to Manchester, serving as an agent for Argosy Travel, doing seasonal work as a clerk in the state tax department during peak periods and working at Manchester Memorial Hospital in hospitality. All of this she did while raising eight children. Jeanne was also a member of the Hartford Jazz Society and the Connecticut Jazz Federation. She loved watching UConn women's basketball games and was a member of the Young At Hearts Club. Jeanne enjoyed hiking and traveled to England and France with this group.
Jeanne was a wonderful mother – much loved by her children. She is survived by her children Ross and Becky Person, Jessee and Nickie Person, Scott and Lauren Person, Steven Person, Kimberly Person, Stacey and David Forte and Kristin Person. Jeanne also leaves 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter, Karen Leigh Csaszar.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Townsend Cemetery in Andover. All are welcome to attend, or you may view the live stream from the memorial page.
Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Due to the current health issues, there will be a celebration of her life at a later date at the Andover Congregational Church.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the, CT Chapter of the ASPCA, 359 Spring Hill Road, Monroe, CT 06468.
Jeanne was an ardent supporter of all animals and leaves behind her precious cat, Yukon.
To leave a memory or message of condolence, or to watch the live stream, please visit www.holmeswatkins.com