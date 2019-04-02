Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Jeanne Noel Spencer, 78, of South Windsor, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019, peacefully, surrounded by family.



Jeanne was predeceased in death by her parents, Herbert and Yvonne Spencer; her brother, David Spencer; and her sister-in-law, Suzie Spencer. Jeanne leaves behind her nieces, Marci Breitbart and Mary Nichols; their husbands, Jed and Eric; and her grandnieces and nephews, Parker, Arin, Morgan, Cammi and Cal, all of Georgia.



Jeanne was raised in Wethersfield and graduated from Mt. St. Joseph Academy in 1958. Jeanne continued her education and received her bachelor's degree in education from Seton Hall University in 1962, followed by her master's degree in education from the University of Hartford. Jeanne taught for 32 years in the Hartford public school system tirelessly advocating for many children. Jeanne was loved by all her students, her many, many friends, and dear family. Jeanne was known for her dedication, hard work, feisty spirit, love for travel, and wonderful sense of humor! Jeanne proudly served as the president of the Hartford Federation of Teachers from 1990 to 1994. She was a loyal union member for many years. Jeanne was a member of the South Windsor Democratic Town Committee and also served on the South Windsor senior advisory committee. Jeanne was a faithful and active parishioner of St. Margaret Mary's Catholic Church.



A memorial Mass will be celebrated in her honor Friday, April 5, at 11 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary's Church, 80 Hayes Road, South Windsor.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jeanne's honor to Seton Hall University at



www.advancement.shu.edu/give/give-online



For online expressions of sympathy please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com







80 Hayes Rd

South Windsor, CT 06074

