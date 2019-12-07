Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanne Olida Armata. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Born in Holyoke, Massachusetts on Sept. 13, 1931, daughter of the late Joseph and Bertha (Beauchamp) Hebert, she was raised in Holyoke, and was a graduate of the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. It was in Holyoke that she met and fell in love with Gidge Armata, her husband of 62 years. They married in 1954 and she was proud that Gidge described her as "the love of his life."



She leaves behind her two sons, Kevin F. Armata and his wife, Donna, of Suffield, and Barry F. Armata and his wife, Cheryl, also of Suffield; and her beloved daughter, Lori Hughes and her husband Jeremy of Wellesley, Massachusetts. She also leaves her eight grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Gidge and by her three brothers, Dr. Rene Hebert, Joseph O. Hebert and Normand Hebert.



Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. The family has requested that memorial donations be made to Compassionate Care ALS, P.O. Box 1052, West Falmouth, MA 02574 or



www.ccals.org



Jeanne Olida Armata, formerly Jeanne Hebert, 88, of Wellesley, Massachusetts and formerly of Suffield, beloved wife of Frank "Gidge" Armata, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at her home in Wellesley.Born in Holyoke, Massachusetts on Sept. 13, 1931, daughter of the late Joseph and Bertha (Beauchamp) Hebert, she was raised in Holyoke, and was a graduate of the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. It was in Holyoke that she met and fell in love with Gidge Armata, her husband of 62 years. They married in 1954 and she was proud that Gidge described her as "the love of his life."She leaves behind her two sons, Kevin F. Armata and his wife, Donna, of Suffield, and Barry F. Armata and his wife, Cheryl, also of Suffield; and her beloved daughter, Lori Hughes and her husband Jeremy of Wellesley, Massachusetts. She also leaves her eight grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Gidge and by her three brothers, Dr. Rene Hebert, Joseph O. Hebert and Normand Hebert.Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. The family has requested that memorial donations be made to Compassionate Care ALS, P.O. Box 1052, West Falmouth, MA 02574 or Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 7 to Dec. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close