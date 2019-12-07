Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanne Ruth (Chaffee) Royce. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Born in Hartford, she had lived in Windsor for over 35 years. She spent her career as a waitress at local notable restaurants for many years. She loved sports and walking, especially on the beach but most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



She leaves her two daughters, Debra-Jean Truiolo and her husband, Francis of Enfield and Lynn-Marie Rusate and her husband, Andrew of Windsor; four special grandchildren, Nicole, Andrea, Gina, and Jennie; and two precious great-grandchildren, Kennedy and Anthony.



Her family will receive friends Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., in the Chapel of the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.



Donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's and Related Disease Association.



