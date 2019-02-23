Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeannette June Pierro. View Sign

Jeannette June Pierro (St. Onge), 90, was called home to Heaven Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at her daughter's home in Manchester.



Born in Putnam, June 7, 1928, the daughter of the late Peter and Mary St. Onge (Schools) and one of nine children. In her teens she lived with and worked for a doctor's family in Hartford. On July 7, 1944, at age 16, she attended the 1944 Great Circus with friends of that family and survived the Great Circus Fire. It was also in Hartford that she met Michael Pierro at a Saturday night dance. At age 19, they were married on Aug. 16, 1947. They were married for 70 years. She worked part-time for a catering business for a short time but most of her time was spent as a homemaker and mom. She loved being a mom and always put her family first.



She was a woman of faith and a member of St. James Church in Manchester. Jeannette enjoyed a close family life, sharing family stories, birthday gatherings, holiday get-togethers, going to the casino, scratching lottery tickets, and being around family and friends. She was in a bowling league for years. She loved working or being outdoors or with nature and animals. She enjoyed feeding/watching the birds and loved visits from her grandchildren and granddog Stevie. She learned how to make homemade raviolis and other delicious Italian recipes from her mother-in-law. She loved watching UConn men's and women's basketball. She enjoyed camping with the family and the Holiday Ramblers. Family vacations included camping all over the U.S., but her favorite destinations were the annual trips to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Sebago Lake, Maine. She was a great mom, wife, good loyal friend and those that knew her loved being with her.



Jeannette was predeceased by her husband, Michael; son, Warren; and grandson, Warren Armand Pierro. She joins them in heaven along with her brothers, Bill, Charlie, Arthur, Armand; and her beloved sister, Edna. She leaves behind her three children: son, Michael and his wife, Linda, of Coventry; daughter, Janice and her wife, Daphne Dristy, of Manchester; son, David of Manchester; and daughter-in-law, Sara Pierro of Old Saybrook. In addition, granddaughters, Susan, Kelsey, Brittany, Olivia; grandsons Jonathan, Erik; great-granddaughter Laurel Ann; great-grandson Thomas; her brothers, Robert, Ronnie, Peter St. Onge and their families as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Heaven has an angel. She will be missed.



A special thanks to Jenny who was more than just her caretaker, Andrea who always made Jeannette laugh, and Pastor Joyce for her spiritual support. Thank you to the VNA Hospice team who were compassionate and supportive.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, March 2, at 10 a.m. at St. James Church, 896 Main St., Manchester, followed by burial in East Cemetery, 220 East Center St., Manchester.



Family and friends may call Friday, March 1, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester.



Donations can be made in Jeannette's name to Manchester Area Conference of Churches Pantry, P.O. Box 3804, Manchester, CT 06045-3804 or online at



