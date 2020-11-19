Jeannine Ghislaine (Cloutier) Lessard, 87, of Middletown, wife of the late Julien R. Lessard, passed away on Monday, Nov. 15, 2020, at The Suffield House.
Born on June 25, 1933, in Beauceville, Quebec, she was the daughter of the late Valère and Yvonne (Nadeau) Cloutier. Jeannine was a member of Saint Pius X Church. She worked at Bradlees for many years and enjoyed traveling to Canada. Jeannine loved sewing, knitting, cooking, baking, playing cards with friends, entertaining and most of all spending time with her family that she loved dearly.
Jeannine is survived by a son, Alain J. Lessard of East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania; two daughters, Diane L. Pinto and her husband, John and Anne L. Quirion and her husband, Joel, all of South Windsor; two brothers, Robert Cloutier and Bertrand Cloutier, both of Beauceville, Quebec; a sister, Lise Cloutier of Beauceville, Quebec; four grandchildren, Zachary Pinto, Danielle Pinto, Nick Quirion (Meghan) and Brett Quirion; two great-grandchildren, Izzabella Quirion and MacKenzie Quirion; and two sisters-in-law, Normande Lessard of Saint Victor, Quebec and Jeanne Lessard of Laval, Quebec. Along with her husband and parents, Jeannine was predeceased by her daughter-in-law, Pat Lessard.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date at Saint Pius X Church in Middletown. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeannine's memory may be made to Alzheimer's Association
Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Boulevard, Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489-1058.
