Jeff was born April 11, 1964, in Hartford to Louis and Marjorie (Haag) Huffmire. He was a 1982 graduate of East Windsor High School. He served on the AMR Ambulance for 37 years, retired as a Lieutenant of Broad Brook Fire Department, was a former leader with Boy Scouts of America- Troop 89 in East Windsor and a lifetime member of the Broad Brook Angling Club.



He is survived by his mother, Marjorie (Haag) Huffmire; his son, Adam Huffmire and his friend, Heather, of Broad Brook; his daughter, Hannah Rushlow and her friend, Paul, of Philadelphia; his uncle, Robert Huffmire of Schenectady, New York; his aunts, Rita Roberti of Albany, New York, and Lillian Zelewa of North Carolina; many cousins; and his best friend and fishing pal Michael Carl. He was predeceased by his father, Louis.



The family would like to thank the doctors and nursing staff at Johnson Memorial, St. Francis Hospital, Hartford Hospital, Evergreen Nursing Center, and DaVita Dialysis of Enfield for their compassionate care given to Jeffrey.



Relatives and friends may join the family on Friday, Jan. 24, from 4 to 8 p.m., at Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home, 37 Gardner St., East Windsor.



A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 10 a.m. (Please meet directly at church) at St. Philips Church, 150 S. Main St., East Windsor.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations in Jeffrey's name be sent to Boy Scout Troop 89, 28 Abbe Road, East Windsor, CT 06088, or to the .



