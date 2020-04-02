On Tuesday, March 31, 2020, Jeffrey Francis Patsun, loving partner, proud father of two, and brother of six, passed away at the age of 50.
Jeff was born on May 22, 1969, in Springfield, to the late William "Bill" and Rita (Drew) Patsun. He was the youngest of their seven children. Jeff enjoyed the outdoors, and was known for his kind heart and compassionate spirit. He appreciated what he had, looked for a bit of humor in any situation, and made friends wherever he went.
Jeff is survived by his longtime partner, Teresa "Terrie" Bourbeau; his sons, Ryan Roberts and his wife, Stephanie, and Joshua Patsun; his brothers, William Patsun and his wife, Bonnie, Bruce Patsun and his wife, Doreen, and James Patsun and his wife, Jacqueline;, his sisters, Judy Laventure and her husband, George, and Laura Keough and her husband, William; his brother-in-law, Joseph Marden; and a very large extended family. Jeff was predeceased by his parents, and his sister, Kathleen Marden.
The family would like to express their gratitude for the excellent care, compassion, and kindness that Jeff received during his hospitalizations at Johnson Memorial Hospital.
There will be no calling hours or services at this time. A memorial gathering will be planned at a later date.
In the spirit of Jeff's kindheartedness, donations may be made to your local food shelter.
Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs, has care of the arrangements.
www.introvignefuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 2 to Apr. 6, 2020