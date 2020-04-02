Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffrey Francis Patsun. View Sign Service Information Introvigne Funeral Home Inc 51 E Main St Stafford Springs , CT 06076 (860)-684-2538 Send Flowers Obituary

On Tuesday, March 31, 2020, Jeffrey Francis Patsun, loving partner, proud father of two, and brother of six, passed away at the age of 50.



Jeff was born on May 22, 1969, in Springfield, to the late William "Bill" and Rita (Drew) Patsun. He was the youngest of their seven children. Jeff enjoyed the outdoors, and was known for his kind heart and compassionate spirit. He appreciated what he had, looked for a bit of humor in any situation, and made friends wherever he went.



Jeff is survived by his longtime partner, Teresa "Terrie" Bourbeau; his sons, Ryan Roberts and his wife, Stephanie, and Joshua Patsun; his brothers, William Patsun and his wife, Bonnie, Bruce Patsun and his wife, Doreen, and James Patsun and his wife, Jacqueline;, his sisters, Judy Laventure and her husband, George, and Laura Keough and her husband, William; his brother-in-law, Joseph Marden; and a very large extended family. Jeff was predeceased by his parents, and his sister, Kathleen Marden.



The family would like to express their gratitude for the excellent care, compassion, and kindness that Jeff received during his hospitalizations at Johnson Memorial Hospital.



There will be no calling hours or services at this time. A memorial gathering will be planned at a later date.



In the spirit of Jeff's kindheartedness, donations may be made to your local food shelter.



Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs, has care of the arrangements. To leave a condolence online for the family, please visit



www.introvignefuneralhome.com







On Tuesday, March 31, 2020, Jeffrey Francis Patsun, loving partner, proud father of two, and brother of six, passed away at the age of 50.Jeff was born on May 22, 1969, in Springfield, to the late William "Bill" and Rita (Drew) Patsun. He was the youngest of their seven children. Jeff enjoyed the outdoors, and was known for his kind heart and compassionate spirit. He appreciated what he had, looked for a bit of humor in any situation, and made friends wherever he went.Jeff is survived by his longtime partner, Teresa "Terrie" Bourbeau; his sons, Ryan Roberts and his wife, Stephanie, and Joshua Patsun; his brothers, William Patsun and his wife, Bonnie, Bruce Patsun and his wife, Doreen, and James Patsun and his wife, Jacqueline;, his sisters, Judy Laventure and her husband, George, and Laura Keough and her husband, William; his brother-in-law, Joseph Marden; and a very large extended family. Jeff was predeceased by his parents, and his sister, Kathleen Marden.The family would like to express their gratitude for the excellent care, compassion, and kindness that Jeff received during his hospitalizations at Johnson Memorial Hospital.There will be no calling hours or services at this time. A memorial gathering will be planned at a later date.In the spirit of Jeff's kindheartedness, donations may be made to your local food shelter.Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs, has care of the arrangements. To leave a condolence online for the family, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 2 to Apr. 6, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close