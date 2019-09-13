Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffrey J. Alexander. View Sign Service Information Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 (860)-875-3536 Send Flowers Obituary

Jeffrey J. Alexander, 56, of Manchester, formerly of Vernon, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at his home.



Born in Vernon, son of the late Alexander and Virginia (Griffin) Grous, he graduated from Rockville High School and received a bachelor's degree in accounting, with a double minor in computer science and business administration, from Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma. After college, he was employed by Coopers & Lybrand and stayed in the accounting field until his passing. Jeffrey loved to cook and entertain and will be fondly remembered for his amazing cheesecakes and chocolate chip cookies. He had a long-standing talent for growing orchids and, at one time, had a beautiful and extensive collection. He also loved to play board games, especially Diplomacy and Rail Baron.



Jeffrey is survived by his former wife, Kimberly (Bushey) Grous of Vernon; his daughter, Amanda Katherine Fisher and her husband, Eric, of Vernon; a very special "sister," Jeannette LeSure of Manchester; and other relatives and friends.



His family will receive friends on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 4 to 7 p.m., at Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Rd., Vernon, and again on Thursday, Sept. 19, from 9 to 10 a.m., with a Celebration of Life at 10 a.m., led by Pastor Joshua Pawelek of the Unitarian Universalist Society: East, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Ellington Center Cemetery.



Donations in memory of Jeffrey may be made to the Human Rights Campaign at



https://hrc.org



If you choose to send flowers, please AVOID lilies and highly scented flowers in any gift of floral arrangements due to family allergies.



For online condolences, or to share a memory with the family, please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com







