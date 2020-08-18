Jeffrey James House, 54, of Broad Brook, died peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at St. Frances Hospital.Born in Hartford, the son of the late George and Linda (Hyde) House Jr., he was a lifelong resident of East Windsor. Jeffrey was a graduate of East Windsor High School, Class of 1984. He was a communicant of St. Philip Church, East Windsor. Prior to his retirement in April of this year, Jeffrey was employed as an iron worker with Iron Workers Local #15 in Hartford for 30 years. He was a devoted firefighter with the Warehouse Point Fire Department with over 30 years of service. He was an avid NASCAR, New York Yankees, and New York Giants fan.Jeffrey is survived by his beloved daughter, Gianna House of West Springfield, Massachusetts; his twin brother, Rodney House and his wife, Donna, of Broad Brook; his sister, Stacey (House) Starkweather and her husband, Scott, of South Windsor; his niece, Emily Starkweather of South Windsor; two nephews, Alex House and his wife, Chelsea, of Goffstown, New Hampshire, and Matthew House of Broad Brook; a great-nephew, Liam House; his aunt, Barbara Caldon and her husband, Robert, of East Windsor; and several additional aunts, uncles, and cousins.His family will receive friends for calling hours on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Friday, Aug. 21, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Catherine Cemetery, Broad Brook. Face coverings and social distancing are required for the calling hours and funeral service.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jeffrey's memory may be made to the Warehouse Point Fire Department, P.O. Box 738, East Windsor, CT 06088.For online condolences and the guestbook, please visit