Jeffrey L. Barnett
Jeffrey L. Barnett, 52, of Suffield, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Oct. 13, 2020.

Born on Jan. 11, 1968, in Hartford son of Sally (Hepburn) Barnett and the late Lawrence Barnett, Sr. Jeff graduated from Fermi High School class of 1986. After graduation Jeffrey got right to work. He started Barnett Construction Company and has been a successful contractor for over 35 years. He also enjoyed working in real estate for 15 years, eventually co-owned Century 21 Real Estate. Jeff was always an animal lover, taking his dogs to work regularly. He found relaxation and enjoyment riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, and boating on Congamond.

Jeffrey is survived by his loving mother, Sally Barnett; two brothers Lawrence Barnett, Jr. and his wife, Josephine, Bruce Barnett; sister-in-law Dianne Barnett; and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves special friends who are like family, Danny Munson, Erica Nagel and Melissa Bocek; and his goddaughter, Hayley Sue Munson. He was predeceased by his father, Lawrence Barnett, Sr.; brothers, William Joseph Barnett, and recently Todd Barnett.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at Sacred Heart Church, Suffield. Burial will be private. Heritage Funeral Home, 1240 Mountain Road has care of the arrangements.

Please make memorial donations in lieu of flowers to The Simon Foundation, Inc. Animal Rescue and Adoption Center, 120 Rescue Lane, Bloomfield, CT 06002

https://www.thesimon

foundation.org/donate

For online condolences, please visit

www.SuffieldFuneralHome.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 17 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
1240 Mountain Road
West Suffield, CT 06093
(860) 668-0255
Memories & Condolences

October 16, 2020
Cheralee
Friend
October 16, 2020
I enjoyed every time I saw you from the first day to the last I can't say that about everybody... I'm going to miss you Jeff I didn't realize how much.
Cheralee Jordan
Friend
October 16, 2020
I will miss you Jeff.
No matter how much time went by every time I saw Jeff he made me laugh just as hard as he always did and it was always like a day had never passed.... Knowing you're not here has made the world a little emptier
Cheralee Jordan
Friend
October 16, 2020
I worked in the real estate industry with Jeff and I just now learned of his passing I am so sorry and my love and prayers go to his family
So sorry
Sue
