Jeffrey L. Barnett, 52, of Suffield, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Oct. 13, 2020.Born on Jan. 11, 1968, in Hartford son of Sally (Hepburn) Barnett and the late Lawrence Barnett, Sr. Jeff graduated from Fermi High School class of 1986. After graduation Jeffrey got right to work. He started Barnett Construction Company and has been a successful contractor for over 35 years. He also enjoyed working in real estate for 15 years, eventually co-owned Century 21 Real Estate. Jeff was always an animal lover, taking his dogs to work regularly. He found relaxation and enjoyment riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, and boating on Congamond.Jeffrey is survived by his loving mother, Sally Barnett; two brothers Lawrence Barnett, Jr. and his wife, Josephine, Bruce Barnett; sister-in-law Dianne Barnett; and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves special friends who are like family, Danny Munson, Erica Nagel and Melissa Bocek; and his goddaughter, Hayley Sue Munson. He was predeceased by his father, Lawrence Barnett, Sr.; brothers, William Joseph Barnett, and recently Todd Barnett.Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at Sacred Heart Church, Suffield. Burial will be private. Heritage Funeral Home, 1240 Mountain Road has care of the arrangements.Please make memorial donations in lieu of flowers to The Simon Foundation, Inc. Animal Rescue and Adoption Center, 120 Rescue Lane, Bloomfield, CT 06002