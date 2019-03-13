Jeffrey W. Robbins is the son of Rebecca C. (Gowdy) Robbins and the late Wayne "Skip" Robbins. Jeffrey was born Nov. 2, 1965, in Hartford. He lived at home with his caring parents his entire life and attended a day program at Allied Rehab for 30 years.
Jeffrey was a gentle soul who touched all those who came in contact with him. He was adored by his family and enjoyed vacations at the beach together. He appreciated many years of rope twirling, swinging in the backyard and walking the house while listening to Elvis music. Jeffrey was a food connoisseur with a love for Twinkies, Chicken in a Biscuit, and McDonald's Filet O'Fish.
Our "Jeffy Boy" peacefully departed March 11, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. His special life will be forever cherished in the lives of his family especially his mother who took such good care of him always.
Besides his mother, he leaves behind his siblings, Kelley (Robbins) Coughlin and her husband, Bill, Christopher Robbins and his wife, Jennifer; his adoring niece and nephews, Felicia Coughlin and her boyfriend, James Waterman, Tyler Coughlin and his girlfriend, Courtney Day, and Brody Robbins; his loving Uncle Bruce and Aunt Linda Gowdy; godfather Uncle Al and Aunt Gail Caruso; and Uncle Charlie LaFountain. He also leaves behind his best furry friends, Lexi Lu, Olive and Charlie Robbins, and Lacey Ramsdell; along with his beloved friends, Kim and Matt. Jeffrey will also be missed by the greatest neighbors ever, The Walsh family as well as The Luke's. In addition to his loving father, Jeffrey was predeceased by his brother, Timothy Robbins; and his best bud, Diana Ramsdell.
Visitation hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.
Committal will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday, March 15, at Hazardville Cemetery in Enfield.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions in Jeffrey's memory to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111, or Allied Rehab Association, 3 Pearson Way, Enfield, CT 06082.
