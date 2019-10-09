Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jennie (Buczkowski) Dursa. View Sign Service Information Windsor Locks Funeral Home 441 Spring Street Windsor Locks , CT 06096 (860)-623-3498 Send Flowers Obituary





Daughter of the late Marion and Maryanna (Osikowicz) Buczkowski, she was born in the Thompsonville section of Enfield on Jan. 19, 1925. Jennie was a longtime resident of Windsor Locks and a communicant of St. Mary Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, sewing, cooking, and baking. Her family would like to extend a special thank you to her caregiver Anna for her care and support of Jennie during her final years.



Jennie is survived by her children, James M. Dursa of Windsor Locks, and Linda J. Sindler and her husband, Burl, of Suffield; her grandchildren, Michelle Nelson, Jeffrey and Jordan Dursa, and Jason, Ryan, and Daniel Sindler; and six great-grandchildren. In addition to her late husband, James, she was predeceased by a son, Michael J. Dursa, and a daughter, Karen M. Dursa; four brothers; and two sisters.



Jennie's family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, Oct. 11, at noon at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks. A service will take place at the funeral home at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in St. Patrick King Street Cemetery, Enfield.



Donations in Jennie's memory may be made to Mary Gate of Heaven Parish, 42 Spring St., Windsor Locks, CT 06096.



For online condolences, please visit



www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com



