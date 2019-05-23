Guest Book View Sign Service Information Holmes Funeral Home 400 Main Street Manchester , CT 06040 (860)-643-2441 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:30 AM Holmes Funeral Home 400 Main Street Manchester , CT 06040 View Map Prayer Service 11:30 AM Holmes Funeral Home 400 Main Street Manchester , CT 06040 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jennie Mae (Haddad) Gorra, 91, of Manchester, beloved wife of the late George Gorra, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 21, 2019, with her family by her side.



She was born in Willimantic, Jan. 15, 1928, to the late William and Nellie (Birbarie) Haddad. Jennie grew up in Willimantic on a city block filled with cousins, aunts and uncles and extended family. She attended the Windham school system and was a graduate of Windham High School, Class of 1944. She was the co-founder, along with her husband, of Syndet Products Inc., which is now known as Simoniz USA.



"Grandma Jennie," as known by the community, was such a loving, caring individual. Her family was precious to her, especially her grandchildren. She was always inquiring how everyone was doing and what new things were going on in the family. Jennie loved spending time in Florida at her winter home with her special friend, Pat Menino. Jennie was also known for her delicious strawberry jam. Family and friends were always looking forward to when her new batch would be finished. She was an avid knitter, and was expert in counted cross-stitch. In her spare time, she could be found watching and cheering on the UConn women's basketball team.



Jennie is survived by her two children, Michele G. O'Neil and her husband, Timothy, of Manchester and William M. Gorra and his wife, Christine, of West Hartford; her grandchildren, Erin A. Anselmo of Manchester, Allison O. Williams and her husband, Jason, of Manchester, Caitlin G. O'Neil of Bolton, Zachary Gorra, Nicholas Gorra, and David Gorra all of West Hartford, William Gorra and his wife, Alexandra, of Bolton, and Dillon Meehan of Washington, D.C.; as well as eight great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her daughter, Patricia G. Meehan. Her three brothers, James Haddad, Lt. Colonel Frederick Haddad, and Theodore Haddad, and her sister, Eleanor Nassiff, also predeceased her.



Jennie's family would also like to thank special friends and companions Mary, Linda, Lisa, Henrietta, and Kamille, who gave such excellent care and companionship. The family is also grateful to the Hospice/Palliative Care Unit of the VNA who cared so tenderly and completely for Jennie.



A time of visitation for family and friends will be held Saturday, May 25, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester, with a short prayer service to follow at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be private in St. Mary's Cemetery, New London.



Memorial contributions in her name may be made to Operation Smile.



Memorial contributions in her name may be made to Operation Smile.







