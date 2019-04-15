Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Jennie Marie (Bania) Kearns, 102, widow of Frank Lawrence Kearns, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Evergreen Health Care Center in Stafford.



Born in Enfield, June 24, 1916, she was the third of five children of the late Stanley Joseph and Victoria Agnes (Siakala) Bania, and was a lifelong resident of Enfield. She was employed by Ahrens, Fuller, St. John and Vincent Insurance of Suffield. Prior to that, she had worked at Bigelow Sanford Carpet in Enfield. She loved family gatherings and could never have too much food. She also enjoyed going for rides especially to the summer cottage at Point O'Woods. She will be remembered for always putting family first.



She is survived by two sons, Francis S. and his wife, Judith M. Forbes-Kearns, of Brunswick, Maine, and John "Jack" L. and his wife, Sandra J. (Hall) Kearns; two daughters, Elizabeth J. and her husband, Craig L. Rhoads, of Ellington, and Kathleen E. and her husband, Edward A. Girard; three grandsons, Tobias J. Richard and his wife, Alexandra "Sasha" Alshuk, of Cheshire, Sean P. Richard and his wife, Desiree Ashton, of North Andover, Massachusetts, and Nicholas K. Rhoads of Ellington; four granddaughters, Sorell E. (Richard) and her husband, Marco A. Negro, of Coral Gables, Florida, Merilee L. Forbes-Kearns of Scarborough, Maine, Jennifer V. Rhoads of New York, New York, and Yvonne V. Girard (all of Enfield except as noted); one step-grandson, Jason H. Michelsen and his wife, Yushen Chu, of South Windsor; three great-grandsons, Gabel Richard of Cheshire, and William and Mitchell Richard of North Andover; three great-granddaughters, Irelyn, Aubrielle, and Campbell Richard of Cheshire; one step-great-grandson, Aaron C. Michelsen of South Windsor; and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her three brothers, Frank S. Bania, Joseph Bania, who died very young, and Joseph F. Bania; her only sister, Helen L. Lamont; and a grandson, Edward L. Girard.



Calling hours are Tuesday, April 16, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, Enfield.



The funeral Mass will follow at St. Jeanne Jugan Parish at St. Bernard's Church in Hazardville at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery.



We would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Evergreen and from Hospice for their support.



Donations may be made to a hospice program of your choice.



