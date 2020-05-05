Jennie Wojnar
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jennie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jennie Wojnar, of Enfield, passed away peacefully at St. Francis Hospital at the age of 89.

She was the daughter of the late John and Mary Wojnar. She was predeceased by her brother, Edward Wojnar; and her sister, Rose Kulina. She leaves her brother, Mitchell (Maxie) Wojnar (Barbara); her brother-in-law, Joseph Kulina; nephew, Joseph Kulina Jr. (Marianna); nieces, Rosanne Scavotto (James), Marianne Gauvin (Wayne), Christina Eckenroth (Michael); and several great-nieces and -nephews.

Jennie enjoyed playing bingo and playing her record player daily with her polka records.

Services are private with a burial at Holy Cross Cemetery

To leave online condolences, please visit

www.leetestevens.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from May 5 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved