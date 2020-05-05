Jennie Wojnar, of Enfield, passed away peacefully at St. Francis Hospital at the age of 89.She was the daughter of the late John and Mary Wojnar. She was predeceased by her brother, Edward Wojnar; and her sister, Rose Kulina. She leaves her brother, Mitchell (Maxie) Wojnar (Barbara); her brother-in-law, Joseph Kulina; nephew, Joseph Kulina Jr. (Marianna); nieces, Rosanne Scavotto (James), Marianne Gauvin (Wayne), Christina Eckenroth (Michael); and several great-nieces and -nephews.Jennie enjoyed playing bingo and playing her record player daily with her polka records.Services are private with a burial at Holy Cross CemeteryTo leave online condolences, please visit